Lee County residents talk about favorite Christmas traditions

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Tis’ the season! There are only two days until Santa comes to town.

There are only a few more days until Christmas, and as you can see, Santa is here in Auburn, making one more stop before he heads back to the North pole. We asked residents in the area what their favorite Christmas traditions are and what they hope to see underneath the tree.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year… Christmas. With only a few days away, residents in the area are picking up those last-minute gifts and telling us what Christmas means to them.

“I like to spend time with my family and go over to my family’s house so we can have Christmas treats and we stay the night for Christmas,” said London Baker.

Connor says he checked with Santa, who says he made it on the nice list this year.

“I think nice.”

“I think nice, maybe, but I have no idea.”

Penelope is waiting in line to ask Santa for one more present request. She believes the elves can make a Christmas miracle happen.

“I want a Barbie.”

One resident says Christmas means spending time with family and friends while giving back to others.

“Christmas tree... is not very important to me its the love from the family to have all my family there and were just loving on each other and having a good time.”

We hope everyone has a merry Christmas!

