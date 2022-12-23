One dead after overnight car accident on I-185

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus officials have confirmed that one man is dead after a fatal car wreck overnight on highway I-185.

The individual has been identified as 33-year-old Jack Crabtree.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says Crabtree was riding with his grandmother as she was driving northbound on I-185. As she was driving Crabtree began to hit her, and threw her dog out of the window. Crabtree’s grandmother pulled over and got out of the car to search for the dog. At that point, Crabtree took off in the car and ended up wrecking the car.

According to Columbus Police Department Crabtree then ran out into traffic, and was struck by multiple cars.

Crabtree was pronounced dead at 3:17a.m..

