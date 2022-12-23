Suspect in deadly LaGrange shooting arrested at Atlanta airport

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a deadly June shooting in LaGrange has been arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police say.

LaGrange authorities say on June 24, Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was allegedly involved in a shooting at Mason’s World and LaGrange Car Wash that killed 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry and wounded two other victims.

On Dec. 23, Stephens was arrested at the airport by the Atlanta Police Department and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He was transported back to LaGrange and held at the Lee County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County CrimeStoppers.

