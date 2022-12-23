Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Suspect in deadly LaGrange shooting arrested at Atlanta airport

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect in a deadly June shooting in LaGrange has been arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, police say.

LaGrange authorities say on June 24, Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens was allegedly involved in a shooting at Mason’s World and LaGrange Car Wash that killed 16-year-old Laquan Dewberry and wounded two other victims.

On Dec. 23, Stephens was arrested at the airport by the Atlanta Police Department and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He was transported back to LaGrange and held at the Lee County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department or Troup County CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Muscogee County sherriff warns people of circulating scam
FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY
SIGNING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official

Latest News

FLIGHT BOARDS AT ATLANTA AIRPORT
Flight delays, cancellations continue at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
Sumter Co Murder Arrest
Arrest made in Americus shooting death
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus