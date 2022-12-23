Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus opens warming centers

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the arctic blast arriving, one local organization is ensuring men and women who may be experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay,

The Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus is providing two locations, on 13th Street for women and the other on Second Avenue for men.

Van Ellison, CEO of the nonprofit, says the goal is to get people off the streets and into a safe place.

“It’s a real blessing for us and our community partners to see lives changed this time of year last year when we were doing this I think our second or third night in the middle of the night, one of the gentlemen was having chest pains and so we started checking and actually out of heart attack while he was here had he been on the streets and the woods hunkered down somewhere he would have just died there he was,” said Ellison.

Additionally, the Verge Church will provide meals and open its doors.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police do not cross
Man ID’d after found dead near Liberty Ave. in Columbus
Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
A two-car crash has claimed the life of an 81-year-old Auburn woman.
81-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash on Moores Mill Road in Auburn
12-year-old boy charged after accidentally shooting girl in LaGrange

Latest News

Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ toy drive
Headquarter Nissan in Columbus hosts annual ‘Stuff the Truck’ toy drive
Jimmie Roy Smith
Auburn police searching for missing 68-year-old man
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program