Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus opens warming centers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the arctic blast arriving, one local organization is ensuring men and women who may be experiencing homelessness have a warm place to stay,

The Valley Rescue Mission in Columbus is providing two locations, on 13th Street for women and the other on Second Avenue for men.

Van Ellison, CEO of the nonprofit, says the goal is to get people off the streets and into a safe place.

“It’s a real blessing for us and our community partners to see lives changed this time of year last year when we were doing this I think our second or third night in the middle of the night, one of the gentlemen was having chest pains and so we started checking and actually out of heart attack while he was here had he been on the streets and the woods hunkered down somewhere he would have just died there he was,” said Ellison.

Additionally, the Verge Church will provide meals and open its doors.

