Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.

[SEE ALSO: Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting]

A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection.

The identify of the person has not been released. WTVM will update this report when more information is available.

