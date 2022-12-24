Body found in Columbus, death investigation underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.

A statement from the Columbus Police Department states the body was found on 29th Street near the 5th Avenue intersection.

The identify of the person has not been released. WTVM will update this report when more information is available.

