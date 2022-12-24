Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Lions join American Indoor Football Alliance

Courtesy of the Columbus Lions
Courtesy of the Columbus Lions
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One day after parting ways with the National Arena League, the Columbus Lions have joined the American Indoor Football Alliance.

“The American Indoor Football Alliance is very proud to have the Columbus Lions join the AIFA family, the Lions organization brings an enormous amount of quality talent, eye for business, Football knowledge, and all around professionalism to the league the Lions organization also shares the vision of the AIFA on providing the best for our players, community and fans,” said AIFA Commissioner/Founder Alton Walker.

This will be the Lions 16th season of arena football, the first without longtime head coach Jason Gibson.

“I am happy the Lions are going to continue our quest to give great entertainment to the people of Columbus for the upcoming 2023 indoor football season,” said Lions head coach Chris McKinney. “The AIFA has a unique league, and I believe the competition and product on the field will be great for the fans.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley
Lawrence Brown
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Funeral service held for Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police

Latest News

Courtesy of the Columbus Lions
Columbus Lions, National Arena League part ways
Muscogee County Christmas Tournament finals
Carver, Northside win Muscogee County Christmas Tournament championships
FOOTBALL SIGNING DAY
SIGNING DAY: Football recruits make college choices official
Results from the Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Results from the Gary Silva Invitational Wrestling Tournament