Columbus Lions join American Indoor Football Alliance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One day after parting ways with the National Arena League, the Columbus Lions have joined the American Indoor Football Alliance.

“The American Indoor Football Alliance is very proud to have the Columbus Lions join the AIFA family, the Lions organization brings an enormous amount of quality talent, eye for business, Football knowledge, and all around professionalism to the league the Lions organization also shares the vision of the AIFA on providing the best for our players, community and fans,” said AIFA Commissioner/Founder Alton Walker.

This will be the Lions 16th season of arena football, the first without longtime head coach Jason Gibson.

“I am happy the Lions are going to continue our quest to give great entertainment to the people of Columbus for the upcoming 2023 indoor football season,” said Lions head coach Chris McKinney. “The AIFA has a unique league, and I believe the competition and product on the field will be great for the fans.”

