Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus investigators are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man on Friday night.

A report from Muscogee County coroner Buddy Brian states 24-year-old Tamareious Miller was shot on Friday evening. His body was found at a home on Bunker Hill Road.

A second victim, who also suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the injured person has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.