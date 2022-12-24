Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN stock photo of car accident
One dead after overnight car accident on I-185 in Columbus
Columbus police searching for missing woman, infant
Missing woman, infant found safe by Columbus police
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
Accident on Manchester Expressway
Accident causing backed up traffic on Manchester Expressway in Columbus
Christmas Day will be here before we know it - and sometimes cooking a meal just isn’t in the...
LIST: Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Chattahoochee Valley

Latest News

The Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $565 million that would go to the holder of a...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé's family gathers at hospital in Brazil
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
Winter storm impacts the US. (CNN NEWS12 NEW JERSEY KSL WLEX DOUGLAS COUNTY KANSAS GOVERNMENT...
Mega storm turns deadly, snarls Christmas travel
A man proposes to his girlfriend after saving the engagement ring from a house fire.
Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire