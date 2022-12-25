Business Break
Warm-Up On the Way Heading Into 2023

Derek’s Forecast!
The shelter is full of Christmas decorations to help residents to get into the holiday spirit.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The bitter cold air will hang on for another night with temperatures in the teens and low 20s waking up early on Monday. We will deal with a mix of clouds and sun on Monday with highs back in the mid 40s. The lower 50s are back on Tuesday, and highs should be back in the mid 60s by Thursday as the warm-up kicks in. Expect mostly sunny skies through much of the week. Overnight lows will again be at or below freezing through Wednesday morning, but not as cold as where we have been lately. We’ll have to mention a chance of rain and storms on Friday with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s, but New Year’s Eve looks like the next best chance for rain and storms with highs near 70 in some cases. We’ll have to keep an eye out for any strong storms in the mix. Rain chances may linger into New Year’s Day and early into the next work week, but temperature stay warm - highs generally in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

