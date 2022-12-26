Business Break
Enjoy the Last Few Days of Cold Temps Before the Valley Warms up to Ring in the New Year

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bitter cold air is hanging around again this morning with most of us waking up to the teens and low 20s . We will deal with a mix of clouds and sun this Monday with highs back in the mid-40s. If you are tired of these very chilly temperatures, I have great news for you. Temperatures are going to be gradually warming each day as we head into 2023. Temperatures will start of in the upper 20s tomorrow morning and return to the low 50s for Tuesday’s high with lots of sunshine. Wednesday will be just as pretty but warmer in the upper 50s. Thursday, the Valley is expected to finally say “bye” to the 40s and 50s for 2022 with sunshine helping warm us to the mid-60s.  The sunshine won’t be around going into Friday and NYE, as rain will be moving into the Valley to ring in the New Year. Coverage will be around 30% for Friday, and Saturday (NYE) is looking wet with a 50% coverage for our area. However, conditions will dry out for the first day of 2023 and temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s!

