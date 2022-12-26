Business Break
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, at approximately 9:41 p.m., a single-vehicle crash claimed the life of Robert L. Bowden, 44, when the 2014 Jeep Latitude he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and flipped.

Bowden was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash - which resulted in Bowden being ejected from the vehicle. Bowden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 100, approximately six miles west of Lafayette, in Chambers County.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.

