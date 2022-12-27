Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians are being urged to stop dripping their faucets as soon as temperatures rise above freezing.

While the drip can help prevent pipes from freezing and bursting, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management says it’s creating another problem; the excessive water loss is straining many public water systems’ ability to provide services.

“Water utilities across the state are struggling to keep up with increased consumer demand, exacerbated by leaks from frozen pipes as they thaw,” ADEM said. “The public can help by checking for leaks inside and outside of their homes or businesses. If leaks are found, they should shut off the water supply until the leaks are repaired. Customers are urged to contact their local water supplier if they have a major leak and are unable to shut off their water supply or need other assistance.”

ADEM also recommends installing insulated covers over outside faucets instead of dripping those. Those inexpensive covers can be found at most home improvement stores.

Businessowners are being urged to turn off the water at the meter “if water service is not imperative at your building during this time.” ADEM recommends you “drain the water lines at the lowest spigot on the property, leaving the faucet on, and turn the water back on after the outside temperature rises above 32 degrees.”

Alabama isn’t alone in its struggle surrounding freezing and broken pipes. Cities across the Southeast are experiencing similar situations.

