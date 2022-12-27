Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a day after Christmas and instead of joy, a Columbus family is grieving as they released balloons in honor of their loved one who died Christmas Eve after being shot multiple times.

“Right now, I’m disappointed, hurt, in pain, angry, and just overwhelmed,” says the mother of 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, Tennilly Miller. She is grieving the loss of her son, gone way too soon.

“As soon as he did good, something like this happened,” says Miller.

Columbus Police were called to a shooting on the 1600 block of Bunker Hill Road in Columbus late Friday night.

According to the Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Miller suffered from several gunshots.

“They worked him really hard, says Bryan, “Once I got to the ER, they worked him really hard, as well, trying to get a pulse.”

Miller was pronounced dead less then 20 minutes of the coroner’s arrival at 1:49 Saturday morning.

Bryan says the manner in which Miller was killed is very prevalent in Muscogee County.

“It’s what we’re finding more so than anything now, not just a single shot, but multiple shots, which means they’re using semi-automatic pistols or rifles, or whatever they’re using,” says Bryan. “They’re getting younger and younger.”

Miller, the youngest of four children, leaves behind two young sons.

“Junior and Adrian. He was a good dad, I tell you that, very good to his kids, they were very attached to him,” says his mother.

Miller believes that her son may have been set up by who he was around that night.

“I feel like my son got set up. They were like ‘they probably tried to rob him or something’, but I feel like he got set up, because it happened at a girl’s house that he was dating,” says Miller.

Buddy Bryan says Muscogee County leads the state of Georgia in the number of homicides and the number deaths investigated by the Coroner’s office, not including the larger counties around Atlanta.

As for the murder of Tamareious Miller, his family is hoping that justice will be served.

