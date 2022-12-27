Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce.
Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested.

Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were issued several months ago but Simonton was not located until last week.

Houston County records show that a Eufaula woman sought a protection order against Simonton in June, claiming he repeatedly threatened her.

A judge dismissed her request the following month.

Additional information on Simonton’s arrest is not immediately available including whether he has an attorney who could comment in his behalf.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

Latest News

Columbus organizations partnering to host Christmas tree recycling program
Tree Recycling: Chattahoochee Valley hosting Christmas tree recycling programs
Dry for the next couple days, but as warmer temperatures settle into the valley, that will...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Columbus and Auburn travelers among thousands stuck after flights home canceled
Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley
Sonia Tyler with her father, Randy, and brother, Jason.
Georgia family remembers father and son killed in Christmas Day fire