Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man charged with posting sexually explicit images of his former girlfriend to social media has been arrested.

Taylor David Simonton is charged with 25 counts of Distributing a Private Image to Harass, Threaten, or Coerce.

Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said the warrants were issued several months ago but Simonton was not located until last week.

Houston County records show that a Eufaula woman sought a protection order against Simonton in June, claiming he repeatedly threatened her.

A judge dismissed her request the following month.

Additional information on Simonton’s arrest is not immediately available including whether he has an attorney who could comment in his behalf.

