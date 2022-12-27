Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

26-year-old Justice Rogers was last seen in the 5500 block of Saratoga Drive - between 11 - 11:50 p.m. - on December 19.

Rogers was wearing a dark hoodie with blue shorts and orange ‘Crocs’ shoes.

Anyone with information on Rogers should call the Columbus Police Department at 911 or 706-653-3449.

