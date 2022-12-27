Lots of Sunshine for the Next Three Days Will Warm the Valley Back into the 50s-60s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cool start this morning with temperatures in the low 30s across the Valley, but temps will warm to the low 50s for today’s high with lots of sunshine. Wednesday will be just as pretty but warmer in the upper 50s. Thursday, the Valley is expected to finally say “bye” to the 40s and 50s for 2022 with sunshine helping warm us to the mid-60s. The sunshine won’t be around going into Friday and NYE, as rain will be moving into the Valley to ring in the New Year. Coverage will be around 40% for Friday, and Saturday (NYE) is looking wet with a 40% coverage for our area. The highest coverage of rain is expected to be in the overnight hours of Friday. However, conditions will dry out for the first day of 2023 and temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s!

