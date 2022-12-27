Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus

Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

On December 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call on Forrest Road near Gleason Avenue.

Upon arrival, officials found one person injured with gunshot wounds.

It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to gather information.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbus, shooting investigation underway
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
One of the easiest ways to keep your water circulating is by leaving your faucets dripping.
Alabamians urged to end water drips when temperature rises above freezing