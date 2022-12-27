One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
On December 26, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a call on Forrest Road near Gleason Avenue.
Upon arrival, officials found one person injured with gunshot wounds.
It’s unknown at this time if a suspect has been arrested.
