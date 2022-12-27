Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn

Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational sign while walking to her office on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Public health experts fear a surge in respiratory viruses following holiday gatherings and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

They are concerned about three viruses in particular: influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

Holiday gatherings provide extra opportunities for these illnesses to spread and cases surged after Thanksgiving.

Another factor is the wave of flight cancellations sweeping the country, causing large amounts of people to be stuck in crowded, stressful settings at airports.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu activity remains high but continues to decline across the country.

There has been a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Flight Aware said Southwest Airlines canceled about 60% of its scheduled flights. (CNN, KTRK, NEW YORK STATE POLICE, TWITTER, BUFFALO AIRPORT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbus, shooting investigation underway
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons
FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. The attorney for...
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
If you are not feeling like your usual self, you are not alone! We have ways to help with the...
How to beat post-holiday bloat
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery
A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a...
Texas car wash frozen with icicles