Sunny Next Few Days; Rain on the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Another cold one ahead tonight, with temps dropping back into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to clear skies. Things continue to warm up heading into your mid-week afternoon though, with some seeing the 60s again. Overnight Wednesday night won’t be as cold, with temps staying in the upper 30s and low 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday with highs in the 60s across the board! If you’ve been wishing for warmer weather... you’re getting your wish. In fact, we will see widespread 70s by New Years Weekend. However, what we will see along with that will be the rain (gotta take what we can get around here!). This rainy weather will start Friday afternoon and stick around through the extended forecast, so if you forgot where you put your umbrella now is the time to dig it up! We will see a few ~brief~ reprieves from the stormy conditions on Sunday and Monday afternoons, a nice start to 2023. The rain returns Monday night though and it looks like its coming in strong. Widespread coverage of heavy rain and thunderstorms is the outlook right now, and it stays that way through the next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.