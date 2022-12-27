Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunny Next Few Days; Rain on the Way

Elise’s Forecast
Dry conditions until Friday afternoon.
Dry conditions until Friday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Another cold one ahead tonight, with temps dropping back into the upper 20s and low 30s thanks to clear skies. Things continue to warm up heading into your mid-week afternoon though, with some seeing the 60s again. Overnight Wednesday night won’t be as cold, with temps staying in the upper 30s and low 40s. The warming trend continues into Thursday with highs in the 60s across the board! If you’ve been wishing for warmer weather... you’re getting your wish. In fact, we will see widespread 70s by New Years Weekend. However, what we will see along with that will be the rain (gotta take what we can get around here!). This rainy weather will start Friday afternoon and stick around through the extended forecast, so if you forgot where you put your umbrella now is the time to dig it up! We will see a few ~brief~ reprieves from the stormy conditions on Sunday and Monday afternoons, a nice start to 2023. The rain returns Monday night though and it looks like its coming in strong. Widespread coverage of heavy rain and thunderstorms is the outlook right now, and it stays that way through the next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbus, shooting investigation underway
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather On the Go
Tuesday Morning Weather On the Go
3 Day Forecast Breakdown
Lots of Sunshine for the Next Three Days Will Warm the Valley Back into the 50s-60s
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
Monday Morning Weather On the Go
3-Day Forecast WTVM
Enjoy the Last Few Days of Cold Temps Before the Valley Warms up to Ring in the New Year