Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Videos show Alabama prison inmates battling broken overhead pipe

Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional...
Water from a burst sprinkler system is channeled into a trash bin at Bullock Correctional Facility.(Source: WSFA 12 News viewer)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has responded to a request for information after video circulating on social media showed inmates at a state prison dealing with broken water pipes.

Temperatures in recent days have plunged well below freezing across the Southeast, bursting pipes and causing havoc for homes, businesses and government facilities.

The videos, posted to TikTok by the handle @ala_prisonadvocacy, were filmed at Bullock Correctional Facility.

One showed inmates being sprayed with water from an overhead pipe.

Viewer video shows water pouring from a broken sprinkler at Bullock Correctional Facility.

The other showed a steady stream of water being channeled into a trash bin.

ADOC confirmed the sprinkler system froze in two dorms at the facility, “which caused the system to engage.” ADOC said the water was turned off and cleaned up.

Comments left on the videos noted that the prisoners had no heat, but ADOC disputed those remarks. “The affected inmates received additional clothes and blankets,” an ADOC spokesperson said. “The affected dorms have water and heat.”

The state is in the process of building three new mega-prisons that the governor’s office has said will alleviate prison overcrowding in older facilities but no update on a timeline for the start of construction is currently available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Lafayette man.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Lafayette man in Chambers County
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
A death investigation is underway in Columbus after a body was found Saturday morning.
Body found in Columbus, shooting investigation underway
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Man killed, another injured, in Columbus Friday night shooting

Latest News

Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim