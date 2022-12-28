Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn officials announce a partial street closure starting Dec. 29.

A portion of Gay Street between Casey and Miller Avenue will be closed while Public Works prunes a tree.

The work will take place between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Both lanes on the street will be closed while crews drop limbs and clear the road.

Officials say traffic control measures will be set in place, but drivers are still encouraged to use caution while traveling the area.

