Columbus and Auburn travelers among thousands stuck after flights home canceled

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands across the country are stranded after the major Winter storm causes numerous flights to be delayed or canceled.

We tracked down some locals, including one Auburn woman stuck in Las Vegas, who says flight issues have cost her hundreds of dollars.

Both women, one from Columbus, were able to fly from other airports, but have not been able to get home, thanks to missing flight crews and technical problems. Still, both are in good spirits.

What was supposed to be a smooth trip quickly turned into chaos.

“We booked with Southwest and I always fly with Southwest,” said Columbus mom, Kayla Elliott.

This year for Christmas, Elliott and her daughter, who both live in Columbus, decided to go to Colorado. But, she says their flight home has been canceled three times.

“At first, the delay was due to the winter storm Elliott,” Elliott adds, as she recalls the initial reasons for the cancellations.

Southwest Airlines posted this message, stating in part,

“By the grace of God, I do have a cousin that is stationed out here. So we are staying with her until we can leave back out,” Elliott adds, relieved she and her daughter were able to find somewhere to stay at the last minute in Colorado.

The airline went on to say they’ll be only flying roughly one third of their schedule for the next several days.

Michelle Bloom, a 6th grade teacher in Auburn, experienced similar travel headaches. Bloom was headed to Las Vegas to spend Christmas with her father and sister.

She was supposed to fly from Birmingham, but that flight was delayed. After waiting over an hour on the phone, Bloom and her mother went to the airport and talked to a woman at the desk.

“She can get me on a flight from Birmingham to Orlando, then from Orlando to Indianapolis, then Indianapolis to Vegas,” said Bloom.

But in Orlando, the flight was missing important staff. Bloom’s plane was scheduled to land in Las Vegas at 6 p.m.

“Finally at about 9 p.m., they say this flight has been canceled,” Bloom states, after waiting hours for the plane to Las Vegas to finally take off.

So she booked a rental car to Tampa, where ONE seat to Las Vegas was available. She eventually got there, the day AFTER Christmas.

Bloom tells us, the added problems cost her close to $700. She was offered and accepted a $200 voucher from Southwest Airlines for FUTURE travel. Elliott, on the other hand, says she did not receive any refund or discount.

Both of those women are scheduled to fly back home on New Year’s Eve. News Leader 9′s Ahniaelyah Spraggs also talked to other people in our area including a man from Columbus who says he’s stuck in Los Angeles right now and another woman, who’s flight from Atlanta back home to Canada was delayed. Fingers crossed, everyone makes it home safely.

Southwest Airlines also posted this link to a form for customers to request a refund for their unused ticket.

