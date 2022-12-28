Columbus native talks on being a historian, educator and recent recipient of lifetime award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There are some people who become keepers of the history. They dedicate their lives to gathering information, teaching it and recording it for generations to come.

One of those people is Columbus native Judy Purnell, a historian and educator, who I’m sure has more facts about the history of Columbus than most of us will ever know.

Purnell was recently awarded the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Alumni Award from the Tuskegee University College of Arts and Sciences.

A true honor. She’s now in the ranks of none other than Booker T. Washington.

Purnell talks with Dee Armstrong on her award and being an educator.

Judy Purnell is an educator, historian, speaker, and Lifetime Achievement Award Reciepient from Tuskegee University.

Purnell talks on her achievement and what she’d like to be remembered by.

