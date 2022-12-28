Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry and Warm for One More Day

Elise’s Forecast
Even warmer in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.
Even warmer in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t fret the title, the warm weather is sticking around. What is not sticking around are clear skies and dry conditions. In fact, between the last few days of 2022 and the first few days of 2023 some of us will see up to 5 inches of rain! We’ll get to that in a minute, but right now let’s take a look at the next few days. Not as cold tonight with temps expected to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, and the warming trend continues into the afternoon tomorrow. Highs for Thursday will top out in the mid and upper 60s, with a few of the warmer spots already seeing 70s again (the rest of us will get those temps come the weekend). Dry again tomorrow and the first part of Friday, but the rain is on the way for the start of your holiday weekend. If you have plans to get to any New Years Eve parties, plan to have the rain gear with you. The good news is the models are showing us drying up by about 10 PM, so your fireworks shows should be good to go! We’ll see sunshine for the first day of the new year, but rainy and sometimes stormy conditions return by Monday afternoon. Another system moving through will bring widespread showers and storms through the next Wednesday, and that may lead to a ~slight~ cool down by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

Latest News

Highs at least reach the upper 50s Wednesday, low 60s for some. More clouds begin to roll in by...
Warming up in days ahead; Rain toward end of 2022
Dry for the next couple days, but as warmer temperatures settle into the valley, that will...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Columbus and Auburn travelers among thousands stuck after flights home canceled
Freezing temperatures lead to bursting pipes in Chattahoochee Valley