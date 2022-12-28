Dry and Warm for One More Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t fret the title, the warm weather is sticking around. What is not sticking around are clear skies and dry conditions. In fact, between the last few days of 2022 and the first few days of 2023 some of us will see up to 5 inches of rain! We’ll get to that in a minute, but right now let’s take a look at the next few days. Not as cold tonight with temps expected to stay in the upper 30s and low 40s, and the warming trend continues into the afternoon tomorrow. Highs for Thursday will top out in the mid and upper 60s, with a few of the warmer spots already seeing 70s again (the rest of us will get those temps come the weekend). Dry again tomorrow and the first part of Friday, but the rain is on the way for the start of your holiday weekend. If you have plans to get to any New Years Eve parties, plan to have the rain gear with you. The good news is the models are showing us drying up by about 10 PM, so your fireworks shows should be good to go! We’ll see sunshine for the first day of the new year, but rainy and sometimes stormy conditions return by Monday afternoon. Another system moving through will bring widespread showers and storms through the next Wednesday, and that may lead to a ~slight~ cool down by the end of the week.

