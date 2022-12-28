GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bridge from Columbus to Phenix City is expected to get an upgrade but not before the Georgia Department of Transportation hears from citizens.

Residents will have the opportunity to weigh in on the proposed project, provide feedback or write in with questions about the Oglethorpe Bridge, located near Golden Park and the Columbus Civic Center.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the bridge will be replaced without affecting drivers.

One business owner says the noise from the bridge is a nuisance, and they are concerned about construction crews once the replacement process begins.

“I think the first thought was, Oh no, we’re going to be swarmed with construction workers here, and it’s going to be disruptive. We have parking, and people can park on the street, but when you have heavy equipment, it can be disruptive in general. It can go on for years, in my understanding,” said Matthew Lapides, owner of the Goetchius House.

There is no word on when the work will start.

