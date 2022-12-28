OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A new app is set to be used all around the world.

GrouPixx was created by Opelika resident, Alzata Florence, that makes family or friend portraits without everyone being in the same place.

The point of the app? To bring everyone together - no matter the distance in between.

Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app (Source: WTVM)

“GrouPixx is an app that will bring family and friends together for a portrait without everyone being present. You can be in Hawaii and I can be here and GrouPixx will bring us together,” said Florence, creator of GrouPixx. “It is in the final stages of Beta testing. It is Patent Pending by the US PTO office. It will be on both platforms - Android and Apple. It is scheduled to launch the 4th week of January.”

Other features that make GrouPixx different from other photo apps is its ability to choose the background, and the capability to add a special message to the photo utilizing the signature pen.

