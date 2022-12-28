Phenix City announces Seale Rd. closure starting Dec. 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Phenix City announces road closure due to repairs.

According to Phenix City officials, Seale Road between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street will be closed beginning Dec. 29 until further notice.

Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs.

Anyone will additional questions should contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

See below for road map detour:

Phenix City Seale Road map detour (Source: City of Phenix City)

