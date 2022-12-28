Business Break
Smiths Station additional waste pickup amid excess trash due to holiday

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Many of you may have lots of trash, boxes from holiday parties, and unwrapping gifts from Christmas. However, Smiths Station wants to remind residents of its weekly trash pickup that’s available for bulky waste.

That trash should be placed next to residents’ green Waste Management can for the Public Works Department to collect.

When the Smiths Station Sports Complex opened, the dumpers intended for league use and the Lee County Senior Center overflowed with trash early this morning.

The open-top dumpsters available for Smiths Station citizens’ use were delivered at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and today, they were filled within an hour and a half.

“We had sent a letter out to our residents saying that we would offer an open-top dumpster at our City Park to help city residential anything that may have an extra during the holiday season and it was a abused real bad by people that don’t live inside the city limits and so we had to stop it simply because it was overflowing out into the parking lot,” said Bubba Copeland.

Because of the excess trash and high demand for dumpsters, they will be removed this week on Thursday, Dec. 29.

