Warming up in days ahead; Rain toward end of 2022

Tyler’s forecast
Dry for the next couple days, but as warmer temperatures settle into the valley, that will spell a much better chance for rain at times.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry for the next couple days as we really thaw out. Eventually, that will spell wetter weather at the end of this week and then again next week.

Lots of sunshine most of this Wednesday, but you will notice more clouds toward the end of the afternoon and this evening. After starting off in the 20s, this marks the end of our cold snap! Highs will be near average this afternoon between 57 and 61 degrees.

We go from the 20s to the upper 50s or higher today.
We go from the 20s to the upper 50s or higher today.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Not as cold with lows in the low 40s early Thursday for the most part. Clouds during the first part of Thursday should give way to a sunnier rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.
We'll be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

That’s just the beginning of a warmer than average stretch. In fact, that’s one aspect of the next big thing around here. As temperatures warm up, and stay warm, that will eventually bring back the moisture. Rain chances return Friday into Saturday.

The Next Big Thing.
The Next Big Thing.(Source: WTVM Weather)

For New Year’s Weekend, it looks like most of the rain will be confined to the Friday night through Saturday afternoon timeframe.

The first part of the holiday weekend looks rainy and a bit stormy.
The first part of the holiday weekend looks rainy and a bit stormy.(Source: WTVM Weather)

We’re expecting about 1 to 2 inches of rain from that system. There could even be some thunderstorms before we turn mainly dry in time for the New Year’s Eve festivities Saturday night. New Year’s Day itself looks dry and warm.

Rain projections Friday into Saturday. Even more rain is coming next week.
Rain projections Friday into Saturday. Even more rain is coming next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

More wet weather is anticipated next week, especially Tuesday and Wednesday as of now. The rain could be heavier next week if trends hold so stay tuned.

Weather as we ring in the new year Saturday night into Sunday looks mild and pretty dry before...
Weather as we ring in the new year Saturday night into Sunday looks mild and pretty dry before rain chances go back up again next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

