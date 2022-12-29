Business Break
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus

Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.

On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into custody near River Road and 37th Street. A firearm - which was reported stolen - was also recovered from the juvenile suspect.

The 16-year-old is charged with the following:

  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Obstruction
  • Firing within city limits
  • Juvenile in possession of a firearm
  • Wearing a mask, hood or device which conceals identification of wearer

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

