16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.

On December 28, officers observed an individual shooting a firearm at other people in the area of Hamilton Road near 33rd Street.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and eventually took him into custody near River Road and 37th Street. A firearm - which was reported stolen - was also recovered from the juvenile suspect.

The 16-year-old is charged with the following:

Possession of a stolen firearm

Obstruction

Firing within city limits

Juvenile in possession of a firearm

Wearing a mask, hood or device which conceals identification of wearer

