2nd victim in Bunker Hill Christmas Eve shooting dies in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second victim in a Christmas weekend shooting in Columbus has died, says Muscogee County coroner.

A little after 4 a.m., on Dec. 28, 18-year-old Jewel Dantzler was pronounced dead after being kept on life-support in critical condition due to his injuries.

Dantzler’s death was preceded by 24-year-old Tamareious Miller, pronounced dead on Christmas Eve after being found suffering from several gunshot wounds in a home on Bunker Hill Road.

No arrests still have been made in this incident.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should contact Columbus police.

