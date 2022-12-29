Business Break
ADPH warns of the stomach bug this winter

By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As families gather inside for the holidays, the stomach bug could also be in their midst.

“A lot of that just has to do with the fact that it’s really more contagious from person to person,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “It’s very easily spread, and of course people tend to be closer together.”

ADPH is warning of the norovirus. It can cause diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and more.

To help stop the spread, people should thoroughly wash their hands and clean any regularly touched surfaces.

Landers said people who get sick should stay home until their symptoms have resolved for at least 24 hours.

Some symptoms can even lead to further problems. Both vomiting and diarrhea can result in dehydration.

“Please stay hydrated,” Landers said. “Certainly drink water or electrolyte-containing fluids.”

Individuals who cannot keep fluids down should contact their doctor immediately. They may need to be placed on an IV.

While most people may choose to wait out their symptoms, some people should consider visiting a professional.

“Don’t hesitate to speak with your health care provider,” Landers said. “It’s critically important, again, if there are underlying health problems or, again, very young children or elderly persons.”

It is also safe to have a fever-reducing medication for those who get the stomach bug.

