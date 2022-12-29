Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn man arrested after woman overdoses on drugs suspect allegedly supplied

Jerry McBride
Jerry McBride(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly supplying a female victim illicit drugs, which led to her overdose, Auburn police say.

On Dec. 28, the Auburn Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Transport Services responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court concerning a 21-year-old female overdosing.

Police say first responders administered Narcan as a life-saving measure and then took the victim to East Alabama Medical Center to receive further treatment.

During the investigation into the incident, Auburn narcotics detectives developed 29-year-old Jerry McBride as a suspect that provided the victim with illegal drugs.

McBride was detained while detectives searched his residence and vehicle. The search resulted in detectives finding the following items,

  • 16,000 pills, including Xanax, Percocet and Adderall
  • Cocaine
  • Psilocybin mushrooms
  • A handgun
  • Pill Counter
  • Money Counter
  • A scale used to weigh drugs
  • About $37,000 in currency
Evidence in Auburn overdose
Evidence in Auburn overdose(Source: Auburn Police Department)

Detectives were also able to confirm the presence of Fentanyl in the pills that were collected.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

  • Drug trafficking (Fentanyl)
  • Unlawful distribution of controlled substances
  • Possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)
  • Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Cocaine)
  • Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Amphetamines)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

McBride is currently at the Lee County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man facing murder charges sent back to jail after bond hearing
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

Latest News

Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
Nutcracker’s Mother Ginger: The man beneath the dress
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Shorter/ Macon County Water Authority
Water restored in Macon County
Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event
Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event