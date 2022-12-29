Auburn man arrested after woman overdoses on drugs suspect allegedly supplied

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man is arrested and faces multiple charges after allegedly supplying a female victim illicit drugs, which led to her overdose, Auburn police say.

On Dec. 28, the Auburn Police Department, Fire Department and Emergency Transport Services responded to the 1900 block of Samford Trace Court concerning a 21-year-old female overdosing.

Police say first responders administered Narcan as a life-saving measure and then took the victim to East Alabama Medical Center to receive further treatment.

During the investigation into the incident, Auburn narcotics detectives developed 29-year-old Jerry McBride as a suspect that provided the victim with illegal drugs.

McBride was detained while detectives searched his residence and vehicle. The search resulted in detectives finding the following items,

16,000 pills, including Xanax, Percocet and Adderall

Cocaine

Psilocybin mushrooms

A handgun

Pill Counter

Money Counter

A scale used to weigh drugs

About $37,000 in currency

Evidence in Auburn overdose (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Detectives were also able to confirm the presence of Fentanyl in the pills that were collected.

The suspect was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Drug trafficking (Fentanyl)

Unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Possession of a controlled substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Cocaine)

Unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (Amphetamines)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

McBride is currently at the Lee County Jail with no bond.

