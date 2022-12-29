Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government has partnered with Goodwill Southern Rivers to host the “We Do Amazing … Careers!” Hiring Event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Goodwill Hiring Center - located at 2601 Cross Country Boulevard, Building B - on Thursday, January 12.

“Especially after witnessing our city council approve our new pay plan, we would love to share this huge employment win with some potential new CCG family members,” said Reather Hollowell, Human Resources Director.

Recently, the city council approved a new pay plan by Evergreen that will make salaries more competitive.

All individuals seeking a job in Muscogee County and surrounding areas are invited to come and meet with hiring managers, who intend to interview and potentially hire eligible candidates on the spot.

The Columbus Consolidated Government currently has 120 open positions ranging from entry-level to executive-level. Many open positions require a high school diploma, and others require more education. Both part-time and full-time opportunities are open.

The first 50 guest to arrive to the hiring event will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information, contact Mariah Thomas at (706) 225-3641 or Thomas.Mariah@columbusga.org.

