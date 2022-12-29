Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event

Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event
Columbus Consolidated Government partnering with Goodwill to host hiring event(Source: Columbus Consolidated Government)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Consolidated Government has partnered with Goodwill Southern Rivers to host the “We Do Amazing … Careers!” Hiring Event.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Goodwill Hiring Center - located at 2601 Cross Country Boulevard, Building B - on Thursday, January 12.

“Especially after witnessing our city council approve our new pay plan, we would love to share this huge employment win with some potential new CCG family members,” said Reather Hollowell, Human Resources Director.

Recently, the city council approved a new pay plan by Evergreen that will make salaries more competitive.

All individuals seeking a job in Muscogee County and surrounding areas are invited to come and meet with hiring managers, who intend to interview and potentially hire eligible candidates on the spot.

The Columbus Consolidated Government currently has 120 open positions ranging from entry-level to executive-level. Many open positions require a high school diploma, and others require more education. Both part-time and full-time opportunities are open.

The first 50 guest to arrive to the hiring event will receive a free t-shirt.

For more information, contact Mariah Thomas at (706) 225-3641 or Thomas.Mariah@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Charges: Man posted steamy photos to get back at former girlfriend
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Columbus and Auburn travelers among thousands stuck after flights home canceled

Latest News

The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further...
Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app
Opelika resident creates latest mobile photography app