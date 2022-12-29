Business Break
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan

Jennifer Ross, Travis's Widow, looking down at her late husband's portrait.
Jennifer Ross, Travis's Widow, looking down at her late husband's portrait.(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.

”I didn’t know that type of love existed,” said Jennifer Ross, Travis’s widow, ”He still kissed my forehead. The back of my neck. Told me he loved me every single day. He would come into the house, and say “Lucy I am home!”

Her husband Travis was shot and killed, in front of her on Aug. 24, 2020. They’ve been together since 2013.

I just thought my life as I knew it was over, and it was. That is all I knew. That was the one I loved. I didn’t see the light anymore, I didn’t see happiness. I could just see him on the ground,” said Ross.

Jennifer goes to therapy now, she is open about the toll trauma takes on a person’s mental health but she also needs to feel connected to Travis in some way. She takes the things he loved and keeps breathing life into them.

”My husband was a DAWG, a huge fan of the Georgia Bulldogs!” said Ross.

Loved the team so much, that his family gave him a Bulldog-themed funeral.

“Everybody wore red and black. Everybody knew those were his colors. He bled red and black,” said Ross.

Jennifer’s grief is changing over time. She has started wearing red and black. She has become a full-time Georgia Bulldog fan; she picked up a love her husband couldn’t carry anymore.

“It makes me feel connected. I know I feel some kind of happiness...I feel proud to be a DAWG,” said Ross.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

