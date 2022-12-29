Business Break
Man arrested after stealing 3 tractor-trailers, police say

Jail records show Randy King, 45, faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOLIVER, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A man is in custody after deputies said he stole three tractor-trailers over the course of several weeks in Missouri.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Randy King was arrested Dec. 21.

Jail records show King faces more than a dozen charges related to the thefts. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $49,060 bond.

Investigators told KY3 that a towing company claimed King had faked documents to look like he owned the trucks.

Polk County is located in southwest Missouri, about 40 miles north of Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

