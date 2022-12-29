Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall

By Jason Dennis
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Ca. (WTVM) - A jewelry store robbery at a mall out west is caught on camera, and that same camera also caught how marine recruits stepping in to help with the take-down.

The a smash-and-grab robbery happened at a mall in Torrance, California, captured on cell phone video, narrated and recorded by a bystander named Ralph.

He said, “Me and my wife, we were just walking down the mall and doing the last-minute, Christmas shopping. and then all of a sudden, we just heard loud, banging noise, and we turn around and we see a group of men just smashing the glasses.”

Police say four men used hammers to break into display cases at a jewelry store in the mall. the video shows two of the suspects run out, headed straight for the door. But that was not the end of this.

Witness Ralph added: “and then, the Marines, the Marine Corps actually stepped up.”

This jewelry store is near a military recruitment center in the mall. And several marine recruiters and bystanders ended up tackling two of the suspects to the ground. Torrance police thanking Marine Corps recruiting south bay in a Facebook post.

The Marines held down the two suspects, who were minors, until police arrived to bring them into custody. The jewelry store manager, who didn’t want the store identified, says it’s a family-run business, and they’re grateful for the Marine recruiters.

Ralph agrees and hopes people, especially kids, will stop with the smash-and-grab robberies...maybe joining the marines instead.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
One injured in shooting on Forrest Rd. in Columbus
Bunker Hill Road death investigation
Candlelight vigil for 24-year-old Bunker Hill Road shooting victim

Latest News

Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man facing murder charges sent back to jail after bond hearing
2nd victim in Bunker Hill Christmas Eve shooting dies in Columbus
Auburn announces expected closure on Gay Street
GDOT encourages residents’ opinions on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus
GDOT encourages residents’ opinion on replacing Oglethorpe Bridge in Columbus