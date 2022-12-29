MILITARY MATTERS: Marine Corps Recruiters Capture Jewelry Robbery Suspects in Mall

TORRANCE, Ca. (WTVM) - A jewelry store robbery at a mall out west is caught on camera, and that same camera also caught how marine recruits stepping in to help with the take-down.

The a smash-and-grab robbery happened at a mall in Torrance, California, captured on cell phone video, narrated and recorded by a bystander named Ralph.

He said, “Me and my wife, we were just walking down the mall and doing the last-minute, Christmas shopping. and then all of a sudden, we just heard loud, banging noise, and we turn around and we see a group of men just smashing the glasses.”

Police say four men used hammers to break into display cases at a jewelry store in the mall. the video shows two of the suspects run out, headed straight for the door. But that was not the end of this.

Witness Ralph added: “and then, the Marines, the Marine Corps actually stepped up.”

This jewelry store is near a military recruitment center in the mall. And several marine recruiters and bystanders ended up tackling two of the suspects to the ground. Torrance police thanking Marine Corps recruiting south bay in a Facebook post.

The Marines held down the two suspects, who were minors, until police arrived to bring them into custody. The jewelry store manager, who didn’t want the store identified, says it’s a family-run business, and they’re grateful for the Marine recruiters.

Ralph agrees and hopes people, especially kids, will stop with the smash-and-grab robberies...maybe joining the marines instead.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.