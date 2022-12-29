PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice.

The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice.

Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs.

A map of the detour is posted below:

Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice (Source: City of Phenix City)

Contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760 with any questions.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.