Portion of Seale Road in Phenix City closed until further notice
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A section of Seale Road will be closed until further notice.
The closure begins Thursday, December 29, between 10th Avenue and 3rd Street - until further notice.
Phenix City Utilities will be conducting repairs.
A map of the detour is posted below:
Contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760 with any questions.
