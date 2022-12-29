Talbot County Sheriff’s Office captures 2 wanted suspects
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects wanted for several charges were taken into custody, say Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.
According to authorities, Shawn Varnado and Justin Crouch were both wanted by Talbot County officials.
Varnado faces the following charges,
- Aggravated assault
- Exploitation elder abuse
- Battery
- 2nd-degree criminal damage to property
- Pointing a pistol at another
Crouch is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
Both men were taken to the Talbot County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.