Talbot County Sheriff’s Office captures 2 wanted suspects

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects wanted for several charges were taken into custody, say Talbot County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, Shawn Varnado and Justin Crouch were both wanted by Talbot County officials.

Varnado faces the following charges,

Aggravated assault

Exploitation elder abuse

Battery

2nd-degree criminal damage to property

Pointing a pistol at another

Crouch is charged with failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Both men were taken to the Talbot County Jail.

