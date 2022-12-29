Business Break
Warm weather here to stay, Rain for part of the holiday weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Warmer weather is here with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next several days. Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday. Another wave of rain is expe
By Tyler Allender
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are thawing out for the rest of the year and the first several days of 2023. This also means more moisture in the air and some wet weather at times through mid next week.

It is much warmer out there on this Thursday! After most started out in the 40s, highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s though south of Columbus. Clouds will be with us for the first part of the day before it turns sunny, especially by early to mid afternoon.

Clouds give way to sun Thursday with highs in the 60s, pushing 70.
Clouds give way to sun Thursday with highs in the 60s, pushing 70.(Source: WTVM Weather)

A few clouds tonight. Cool with lows Friday morning mostly in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Friday with a partly sunny sky early followed by a fairly cloudy afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible mainly around late afternoon or early evening. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Rain becomes likely overnight along with a few storms.

Rain likely returns for most Friday night into Saturday.
Rain likely returns for most Friday night into Saturday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The highest rain coverage this weekend is expected Friday night and the first half of Saturday with a half inch to an inch or two of rain expected. The risk for any severe weather is primarily to our west and south with this particular system, but we’ll watch how everything evolves and keep you posted if anything changes. We still have a chance of showers or a thunderstorm through Saturday afternoon, but it dries out in times for New Year’s Eve festivities at night and any plans on New Year’s Day. Highs will be near 70 this weekend with lows in the 50s.

Drier weather is anticipated Saturday night and Sunday, in time for most New Year's Eve...
Drier weather is anticipated Saturday night and Sunday, in time for most New Year's Eve festivities.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The warmest weather is expected Monday and maybe Tuesday. There could be some showers Monday, but the forecast calls for the best rain chance next week to be Tuesday and Wednesday. We could have very heavy rain and some locally strong or severe storms. Another few inches of rainfall is quite possible with this disturbance. Lots of time to watch any potential threats in our area.

3-5 inches of rain is a good bet over the next week, most likely Friday night - Saturday and...
3-5 inches of rain is a good bet over the next week, most likely Friday night - Saturday and Monday night through Wednesday as of now.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Once that cold front passes us in about a week, it should bring the return of near average temperatures for January with highs in the 50s to near 60 late next week and lows eventually returning to the 30s.

Temps stay much warmer than average through mid next week with bouts of rain before the...
Temps stay much warmer than average through mid next week with bouts of rain before the forecast calls for it to turn cooler and drier late next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

