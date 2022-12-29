Warm weather here to stay, Rain for part of the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are thawing out for the rest of the year and the first several days of 2023. This also means more moisture in the air and some wet weather at times through mid next week.

It is much warmer out there on this Thursday! After most started out in the 40s, highs will be in the upper 60s, low 70s though south of Columbus. Clouds will be with us for the first part of the day before it turns sunny, especially by early to mid afternoon.

A few clouds tonight. Cool with lows Friday morning mostly in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

Clouds increase Friday with a partly sunny sky early followed by a fairly cloudy afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible mainly around late afternoon or early evening. Highs in the mid 60s to near 70. Rain becomes likely overnight along with a few storms.

The highest rain coverage this weekend is expected Friday night and the first half of Saturday with a half inch to an inch or two of rain expected. The risk for any severe weather is primarily to our west and south with this particular system, but we’ll watch how everything evolves and keep you posted if anything changes. We still have a chance of showers or a thunderstorm through Saturday afternoon, but it dries out in times for New Year’s Eve festivities at night and any plans on New Year’s Day. Highs will be near 70 this weekend with lows in the 50s.

The warmest weather is expected Monday and maybe Tuesday. There could be some showers Monday, but the forecast calls for the best rain chance next week to be Tuesday and Wednesday. We could have very heavy rain and some locally strong or severe storms. Another few inches of rainfall is quite possible with this disturbance. Lots of time to watch any potential threats in our area.

Once that cold front passes us in about a week, it should bring the return of near average temperatures for January with highs in the 50s to near 60 late next week and lows eventually returning to the 30s.

