Warm Weather Sticks Around; Rain Joins In by Tomorrow Night

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have enjoyed the warm temps today, good news: they stick around! However, with warmer, wetter, air comes the possibility for rain. This will come about in the form of a gloomy first half of our Friday, and a VERY rainy and stormy Friday night and early Saturday morning. More good news: the rain is out of our hair (for the most part) by the time you get ready to shoot fireworks Saturday night. After that, a sunny start to the new year! Temps staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. A little more sunshine to start the first work week of the new year, but more rain and storms on the way by Monday night. This second storm system will move through slowly, making for a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday, but behind it will be more seasonable air. This will drop temps back to average - in the upper 50s - by the end of the week.

