Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warm Weather Sticks Around; Rain Joins In by Tomorrow Night

Elise’s Forecast
The Next Big Thing.
The Next Big Thing.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you have enjoyed the warm temps today, good news: they stick around! However, with warmer, wetter, air comes the possibility for rain. This will come about in the form of a gloomy first half of our Friday, and a VERY rainy and stormy Friday night and early Saturday morning. More good news: the rain is out of our hair (for the most part) by the time you get ready to shoot fireworks Saturday night. After that, a sunny start to the new year! Temps staying in the upper 60s and low 70s. A little more sunshine to start the first work week of the new year, but more rain and storms on the way by Monday night. This second storm system will move through slowly, making for a soggy Tuesday and Wednesday, but behind it will be more seasonable air. This will drop temps back to average - in the upper 50s - by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man facing murder charges sent back to jail after bond hearing
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19
Columbus officers searching for missing man, last seen Dec. 19

Latest News

Highs Thursday reach the upper 60s and lower 70s with increasing sun this afternoon.
Warm weather here to stay, Rain for part of the holiday weekend
Warmer weather is here with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next several days. Rain...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Even warmer in the afternoon with mostly sunny conditions.
Dry and Warm for One More Day
Highs at least reach the upper 50s Wednesday, low 60s for some. More clouds begin to roll in by...
Warming up in days ahead; Rain toward end of 2022