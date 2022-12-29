Water restored in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County EMA has announced that water is flowing and regaining the proper pressure after days without due to recent freezing temperatures causing chaos in the system.

“From all indications, water is flowing and regaining the proper water pressure to sufficiently operate water service in Macon County,” stated the Director of the Macon County EMA, Frank Lee. “All providers have informed our agency that the systems are back online, and water is flowing. However, it will take some time to reach optimal pressure.”

Property owners are still being asked to be sure and re-check their water pipes to ensure that individual properties are free of leaks. Also, if residents have any questions or are still experiencing issues, they are advised to contact their water provider.

“Our agency wants to thank all organizations that stepped up and helped our residents in need,” Says Lee.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.