Water restored in Macon County

Shorter/ Macon County Water Authority
Shorter/ Macon County Water Authority
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County EMA has announced that water is flowing and regaining the proper pressure after days without due to recent freezing temperatures causing chaos in the system.

“From all indications, water is flowing and regaining the proper water pressure to sufficiently operate water service in Macon County,” stated the Director of the Macon County EMA, Frank Lee. “All providers have informed our agency that the systems are back online, and water is flowing. However, it will take some time to reach optimal pressure.”

Property owners are still being asked to be sure and re-check their water pipes to ensure that individual properties are free of leaks. Also, if residents have any questions or are still experiencing issues, they are advised to contact their water provider.

“Our agency wants to thank all organizations that stepped up and helped our residents in need,” Says Lee.

