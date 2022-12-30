Columbus Animal Control waives ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ through Jan. 7

Business Break
Columbus Animal Care and Control Center to host adoption event for Independence Day
By Jessie Gibson
Dec. 30, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Animal Care and Control is gifting the public a special gift.

The center is waiving ‘Returned to Owner Fees’ for pets during the New Year holiday because of fireworks.

Dogs and cats impounded at the shelter from December 30 - January 7 will have fees waived.

However, violations of other local ordinances and state-mandated requirements regarding vaccinations will continue to be enforced.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 706-653-4512.

