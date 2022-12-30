Columbus Recorder’s Court swears in new chief judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Recorder’s Court in Georgia has a new chief judge.

The Honorable David B. Ranieri is the new Chief Judge of the Recorder’s Court in Columbus.

He will take over in January.

Ranieri is an Army veteran who served as a JAG officer and has been practicing law for over three decades.

The position opened after the retirement of Judge Julius Hunter.

Ranieri says he is honored and ready to serve the community.

“I feel like I can bring that experience to the people that I serve. I look at it as a service,” said the new chief judge.” I look at this job to serve the people of our community.”

He is expected to serve a four-year term.

