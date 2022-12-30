Business Break
Firework safety tips ahead of New Year’s celebrations

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many people may be launching fireworks this weekend to ring in the new year. However, to avoid causing a fire during those booms and bangs, here are some tips for staying safe while celebrating.

TNT Fireworks worker Julie Hobbs says it’s essential to read the instruction before lighting fireworks.

While using the products, you should keep in mind you shouldn’t be under the influence of alcohol.

Make sure children do not play with the fireworks and light them on a flat, dry surface like concrete or dirt. Additionally, it would be best if you kept a water hose nearby.

“One of the most important things is making sure your kids are staying back, stand at a safe distance. We have glow fuses that they can use and see better. At least the adults should be lighting it and not children,” said Hobbs.

When the show is over, let the fireworks cool off. Then soak them in a bucket of water overnight before you throw them out.

Be sure to check on your county and city’s rules before shooting off fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

