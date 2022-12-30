Opelika police searching for suspect using fake money
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a criminal possession of forged money.
On December 19, the suspect purchased merchandise with a fake $50 bill at Target located on Enterprise Drive.
Surveillance video shows the female suspect wearing an orange Auburn shirt, gray jacket, blue pants, and gray sneakers, leave the store at approximately 9:10 a.m.
If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
