President Biden signs new bill making changes to Post-9/11 GI Bill

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some changes to the GI Bill have been made for veterans who may be interested in college or may have a child headed to college. President Joe Biden signed a new bill into law Tuesday.

The Supporting Families of the Fallen Act, crafted by Senator Tommy Tuberville, passed the House and Senate in a bilateral vote on Tuesday.

The new bill will ensure that dependents recognized in the previous bill will have full access to educational benefits. One veteran says this is very beneficial.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill will allow a service member to transfer his or her benefits to a spouse or child so long as the service member has met the requirements. Veteran Leroy Davis says the changes made to this bill were well-needed.

“It’s gonna really help those 911 veterans even more because now they can just give each one of their children some benefit so that they can go to school, and they can transfer now from one school to another with their money,” said Davis.

Senator Tuberville introduced this bill in February 2022 after learning of a minor but correctable error on the Post-9/11 GI Bill benefit transfer forms that made it difficult for dependents to receive their benefits.

“Like for veterans to please use it. People have fought and died for it for you to get it, so take advantage of it, go to school and get to education and utilize that GI Bill money.”

Davis says the changes to the bill should lighten the load for some college students

“Also help pays the rent for them while they’re going to school, so they don’t have to work two jobs and try to go to school at the same time.”

