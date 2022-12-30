Rain tonight, Part of the weekend into next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a dry streak lately, rain moves in this evening along with a few thunderstorms perhaps. It will be on the soggy side at times through the night. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy Saturday and a bit breezy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible during the first half of the day, through about mid afternoon. Rain coverage will only be around 50-60%. Highs reach the low 70s. Any lingering rain ends by evening and most of your New Year’s Eve festivities will be dry with perhaps a few spots of drizzle at best Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s late in the evening falling into the upper 40s early Sunday.

Low clouds and fog along with perhaps some mist are expected Sunday morning followed by lots of sun by the afternoon. Highs reach the lower 70s.

Dry Monday and even warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Another wave of rain moves in late Monday night and especially Tuesday/Wednesday. A lot of moisture looks to bring very heavy rain and even storms, perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We are expecting a total of 3-5 inches of rain through mid next week, including the rain tonight and Saturday, and will keep you up-to-date on the very latest.

After the cold front passes through late Wednesday into Thursday, we cool off, dry out and turn sunnier. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s Thursday, Friday and most of next weekend with lows in the 30s starting Friday morning.

