Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service.

The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large bulky items like appliances, bikes, and yard waste.

Lee County resident Yvonne Jakes says when it comes to bulk items and removing them, she has been unable to contact anyone after calling on multiple occasions.

“Well, right now, yes, picking up the bulk items. I’ve noticed in the community where people have sit bulk items out, and they it stays out for several days before items are picked up,” said Jakes.

Online posts from angry customers are lighting up social media.

One woman said she had to take her bulk items to Columbus to dump after the Lee County landfill wanted to charge her $180.

Many other posts claim no one answers the phone when they call to request a pickup for their bulk items.

Others just want the dump sites back.

Carol Story, who lives in Lee County, says she loves the new curbside system but does think the communication between the county and its residents could be better.

“We’ve been able to get everything in the can. We fold, you know, cut things up, fold them down and it fits and so far, so good,” said Story.

In July, dump sites were shut down as they switched to Arrow Disposal Service and started a curbside trash pickup for county residents. Melissa Jakes says living in a rural area and having once-a-week trash pick up can be unsanitary.

‘’It would have been nice that they would have kept at least some of the dumps open to where the residents in the community could take bulk items or excessive trash if they’re only going to have one pickup,” said Jakes.

