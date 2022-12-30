Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues

By Amaya Graham
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Your outdoor trash can may be filled to the limit, or you have bulk trash items you need to get rid of. There are tons of complaints about the new Lee County Trash Service.

The main concern is what residents should do to eliminate large bulky items like appliances, bikes, and yard waste.

Lee County resident Yvonne Jakes says when it comes to bulk items and removing them, she has been unable to contact anyone after calling on multiple occasions.

“Well, right now, yes, picking up the bulk items. I’ve noticed in the community where people have sit bulk items out, and they it stays out for several days before items are picked up,” said Jakes.

Online posts from angry customers are lighting up social media.

One woman said she had to take her bulk items to Columbus to dump after the Lee County landfill wanted to charge her $180.

Many other posts claim no one answers the phone when they call to request a pickup for their bulk items.

Others just want the dump sites back.

Carol Story, who lives in Lee County, says she loves the new curbside system but does think the communication between the county and its residents could be better.

“We’ve been able to get everything in the can. We fold, you know, cut things up, fold them down and it fits and so far, so good,” said Story.

In July, dump sites were shut down as they switched to Arrow Disposal Service and started a curbside trash pickup for county residents. Melissa Jakes says living in a rural area and having once-a-week trash pick up can be unsanitary.

‘’It would have been nice that they would have kept at least some of the dumps open to where the residents in the community could take bulk items or excessive trash if they’re only going to have one pickup,” said Jakes.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
Columbus police arrested a 16-year-old on multiple charges including possession of a firearm.
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Phenix City officials arrest suspect in double homicide on Riverwalk
Phenix City man facing murder charges sent back to jail after bond hearing
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Latest News

Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
Residents speak out on Lee County trash issues
Talbot County suspects
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office captures 2 wanted suspects
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
16-year-old in custody after firing gun at people in Columbus
Getting prepared for the upcoming tax season
Getting prepared for the upcoming tax season