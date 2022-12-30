Ringing in a Rainy Start to the New Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is saying goodbye to the sunshine as we head into a more cloudy Friday. Today, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s with rain moving in later tonight. Showers and storms will last through the remainder of your Friday night into the early morning hours of Saturday. There will be a break in the rain tomorrow morning, but the showers/ storms will return around lunchtime with temperatures returning to the low 70s. The good news is, the rain is expected to be clear of the Valley by 8PM tomorrow as the New Years’ Eve festivities begin! Ringing in the New Year on a drier note, Sunday we won’t see much in the way of rain but clouds will be around with temps in the upper 60s. The valley will remain dry starting off the work week, but looking into Tuesday, a nice coverage of rain is expected with another frontal system headed our way.

